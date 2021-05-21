USDA extends deadline for supply chain comments

The Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Monday provided an additional 30 days for public comments on the notice for Supply Chains for the Production of Agricultural Commodities and Food Products published in the Federal Register on April 21.

Comments are now due by June 21. USDA is extending the comment period to allow additional time to receive information valuable to the preparation of the report required by the executive order on “America’s Supply Chains.”

–The Hagstrom Report