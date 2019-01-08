USDA extends deadline for trade aid applications

Due to the government shutdown, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today extended the deadline for agricultural producers to apply for payments under the Market Facilitation Program that the Trump administration established to compensate farmers for the tariffs other countries put in place in retaliation for the tariffs that President Donald Trump placed on foreign steel and aluminum.

The deadline had been next Tuesday, Jan. 15, but farmers have been unable to apply for the program since the lapse in federal funding caused the closure of USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices at the end of business on December 28.

With most of the Agriculture Department still closed and no certainty as to when offices will reopen, Perdue said the administration will "extend the application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices were closed, once the government shutdown ends. Farmers who have already applied for the program and certified their 2018 production have continued to receive payments." F

–The Hagstrom Report