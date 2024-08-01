USDA extends packers, stockyards rule comment deadline by 15 days

The Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Monday extended the deadline for comments on Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule, for an additional 15 days, from August 27 to September 11.

The original comment period had been 60 days.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer expressed disappointment.

“Cattle markets are immensely complicated and USDA is planning to make sweeping changes to those markets with only 75 days of public input,” Seymer said in a news release.

“While today’s extension is welcome, it is not nearly enough time to properly solicit public comment and review a rule that will have such an overarching impact on the cattle industry. The proposed rule is already a direct attack on producer profitability and now USDA is running down the clock to prevent meaningful input from cattle producers.”

–The Hagstrom Report