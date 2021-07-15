USDA Extends Sign Up Deadline for SHIPP Pilot Conservation Program

Farmers and ranchers in five prairie pothole states now have until July 30 to apply for the Soil Health and Income Protection Program (SHIPP). This USDA pilot provides payments for planting perennial cover for conservation use for three to five years. SHIPP is part of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and is offered to producers in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Through SHIPP, producers have the option of three-, four-, or five-year CRP contracts to establish perennial cover on less productive cropland in exchange for payments. These covers will help improve soil health and protect water quality. Under SHIPP, the perennial covers may be harvested, hayed, and grazed during certain times of the year. Up to 50,000 acres can be enrolled.

Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to talk to their FSA county office soon about whether SHIPP fits their operation or consider another longer-term option such as the CRP General signup or CRP Continuous signup that is ongoing.

For more information about soil health and what you can do in Montana, please contact your local USDA service center.

–USDA