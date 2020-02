USDA FarmService Agency Deadlines

USDA Farm Service Agency reminds Montana agricultural producers of important program dates and deadlines:

Feb. 28: Last day of General Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup

March 2: Deadline for the 2019 Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) Application for Payment and all supporting documentation for timely filed 2019 LIP notices of livestock losses.

March 16: Last day of 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage – Price Loss Coverage (ARC-PLC) Enrollment and Program Election Period

March 16: 2020 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) Coverage Application Closing Date for all Spring Crops except Spring-Seeded Canola, Rye, Speltz, Triticale, Wheat and Mixed Forage

March 16: First day of 2020 CRP Spring Managed Grazing Period (prior approval required)

March 16: First day of CRP Grasslands Signup

March 31: Last day to apply for a 2019 Crop Marketing Assistance Loan or Loan Deficiency Payment for harvested Barley, Canola, Crambe, Flaxseed, Honey, Oats, Rapeseed, Wheat and Sesame Seed

–USDA