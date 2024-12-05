USDA, FDA request information about food date labeling

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Agriculture Department on Tuesday announced a joint Request for Information (RFI) about food date labeling, which includes the usage of terms such as “Sell By,” “Use By” and “Best By.”

The RFI seeks information on industry practices and preferences for date labeling, research results on consumer perceptions of date labeling, and any impact date labeling may have on food waste and grocery costs. For example, questions in the RFI include which products contain date labels and what criteria determine which phrase to use and which date to include. The RFI also asks questions about how consumers interpret date label information, including whether consumers are confused by this information – especially if they believe the dates determine whether food is safe when in fact, they indicate quality – or whether it has impacts on decisions made while grocery shopping or discarding food. Finally, there are questions that explore any relationship between date labels, food waste, and household expenses.

USDA noted, “The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the FDA jointly have broad jurisdiction and oversight over the U.S. food supply. They have responsibility for ensuring that food labels on products over which they each have jurisdiction are truthful and not misleading. The information collected from the RFI may be used to inform future policy decisions, guidance, or consumer education campaigns on food date labels intended to help reduce the premature discard of wholesome and safe food.

“It has been estimated that confusion over the multitude of different date labeling terms on food products accounts for about 20% of food waste in the home. The information collected will help us understand consumers’ perception of terms like ‘Sell By,’ ‘Use By’ and ‘Best By,'” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. “We are looking forward to gathering valuable information to determine how date labeling can make it easier for consumers to know whether a food is still good to eat and avoid food waste. The FDA is committed to doing all that we can to support informed and sound decisions that are good for U.S. consumers.”

“Food labels contain a wealth of information for consumers, including a food product’s ‘best if used by’ date,” said USDA Undersecretary for Food Safety Emilio Esteban. “Through this RFI, we hope to learn more about how those date labels are determined and whether they confuse consumers and lead to needless food waste.”

–The Hagstrom Report