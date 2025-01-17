USDA Invests $2 Million to Provide Risk Management Training to Farmers, Ranchers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) today announced up to $2 million is available for cooperative agreements for risk management training programs that support American farmers and ranchers.

This funding provides the needed resources for organizations such as universities, county cooperative extension offices, and nonprofit organizations, to develop education tools to help producers learn how to effectively manage long-term risks and challenges.

Since 2021, RMA has funded more than $17.1 million in risk management education , providing information and training to more than 1.25 million producers at more than 2,200 workshops and presentations across the United States. These investments and efforts informed new initiatives , providing better hurricane insurance products and expanding coverage of more commodities, including specialty crops, aquaculture, and controlled environments.

Interested organizations may apply for funding by submitting documentation required as part of the Risk Management Education Partnerships Notice of Funding Opportunity . The applications are reviewed and the organizations that receive funding will enter a partnership with RMA to deliver training.

“Agriculture is an inherently risky line of work, and we want to partner with organizations to provide valuable training, particularly in communities that have historically lacked access to resources, so that they learn how to best manage risks with their businesses,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger.

RMA oversees the Federal crop insurance program and promotes a strong farm safety net to sustain and ensure the success of American agriculture. Federal crop insurance helps farmers and ranchers manage risks, such as catastrophic weather conditions and market fluctuations.

In 2023 alone, RMA provided the largest farm safety net in history, a record $207 billion in protection for American agriculture. The Biden-Harris Administration introduced new RMA programs to better support a broader range of producers, including specialty crop, livestock, controlled environment and shellfish producers. Risk Management Education partnerships are critical to making sure the farm safety net and new programs are effectively delivered to agricultural producers who need them.

A broad range of risk management training activities are eligible for funding consideration, including training on crop insurance options, record keeping, financial management, non-insurance-based risk management tools, and natural disaster preparedness among others. Partners can also train farmers at all levels on risk management options that help secure local food systems.

The request for applications is available through Grants.gov and will be open through March 11, 2025.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit http://www.usda.gov .