USDA offers grant writing support to underserved producers, communities

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering a new service that assists entities serving underserved agricultural producers and communities with completing applications for funding opportunities. This includes a current funding opportunity for risk management education and outreach projects through USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA).

RMA is contracting with Metaphase Consulting, LLC, to provide technical and writing assistance to organizations that serve underserved producers and communities with applying for grants.

“Often individuals and organizations within underserved communities have not been provided the opportunity to develop the professional grant writing skills required for writing effective funding proposals,” says Marcia Bunger, RMA Administrator. “As a result, they are at an inherent disadvantage as they compete with organizations that have the infrastructure, skills and knowledge to draft strong applications. The availability of this service agreement is to provide access for underserved organizations to our funding opportunities.”

Specifically, Metaphase Consulting, LLC, will assist applicants in:

1. Formulating statements of work, performance work statements and statements of objectives.

2. Completing cooperative agreement award and grant applications.

3. Project management for those applicants receiving a cooperative agreement award or grant so that recipients meet all the milestones and reporting obligations, abide by proper funds management and burn-rate, and demonstrate successful execution, monitoring and controlling, and project closeout.

This service is available to underserved communities, ag-related non-profits, Tribal colleges and universities, Tribal higher education programs, 1890 Land Grant Universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic-Serving Agricultural Colleges and Universities.

RMA encourages interested parties to email rma.risk-ed@usda.gov for more details.

Other agencies, including USDA’s Farm Service Agency, are working to offer a similar service to entities applying for futurefunding opportunities.

–USDA