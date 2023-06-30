USDA Partners with Agricultural Producers in Montana to Promote Competition, Strengthen Food Supply Chain and Rural Economies

BOZEMAN, Mont., – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in Montana State Director Kathleen Williams announced today that USDA is making investments to increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity, expand market opportunities for farmers and support a growing workforce in rural areas.

“USDA Rural Development serves as investor, ally, and advocate for rural and Tribal communities, businesses, and families,” said Williams. “This investment is a perfect example of our role in supporting both the local and regional food economy as well as our regional lending partners. We are honored to help in this way and many others to build rural and Tribal stability and prosperity.”

USDA awarded $77 million through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) in 12 states, including one award for $15 million to Mountain West Economic Development in Kalispell, Montana. This investment will provide funding so they can support expansion of processing operations across a four-county area (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders) in the Flathead Valley.

The Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) provides grant funding to intermediary lenders who finance the start-up, expansion, or operation of independent meat and poultry processing facilities. To date in fiscal year 2023, USDA has awarded $186 million to 24 MPILP projects that supported economic growth in 14 states and Puerto Rico.

Today’s USDA announcement highlighted 15 awards totaling $115 million in 17 states , including five awards for $38 million through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) to support independent processors in in five states.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans, loan guarantees, and grants to expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in rural and Tribal areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care, and high-speed internet access. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/ .

To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery subscriber page .

–USDA