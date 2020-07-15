USDA posts Dietary Guidelines Advisory report

The Agriculture Department today posted the 835-page 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s final scientific report, which it describes as “an objective review of the latest available science on specific nutrition topics.”

“The report’s evidence-based findings will inform USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as they co-develop the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which will provide recommendations on what to eat and drink to promote health and prevent chronic disease,” USDA said.

“Science-based dietary guidance is critical to ensuring a healthy future for America,” said USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Undersecretary Brandon Lipps.

“USDA greatly appreciates the high-quality work done by this committee comprised of our nation’s leading scientists and dietary experts. We look forward to thoroughly reviewing the report and leveraging their scientific advice as we partner with HHS to develop the next edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.”

USDA and HHS are accepting written public comments on the committee’s final report through August 13, and the public will also have an opportunity to provide oral comments on the scientific report to the departments at a public meeting on August 11.

–The Hagstrom Report