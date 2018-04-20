USDA programs for 2018 livestock losses

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides assistance to eligible producers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather and attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law. LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, wildfires, extreme heat or extreme cold.

For 2018, eligible losses must occur on or after Jan. 1, 2018, and no later than 60 calendar days from the ending date of the applicable adverse weather event or attack. A notice of loss must be filed with FSA within 30 days of when the loss of livestock is apparent. Participants must provide the following supporting documentation to their local FSA office no later than 90 calendar days after the end of the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.

Proof of death documentation

Copy of growers contracts

Proof of normal mortality documentation

USDA has established normal mortality rates for each type and weight range of eligible livestock, i.e. Adult Beef Cow = 1.5 percent and Non-Adult Beef Cattle (less than 400 pounds) = 5 percent. These established percentages reflect losses that are considered expected or typical under "normal" conditions. Producers who suffer livestock losses in 2018 must file both of the following:

A notice of loss the earlier of 30 calendar days of when the loss was apparent

An application for payment by March 31, 2019.

Additional Information about LIP is available at your local FSA office or online.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Association