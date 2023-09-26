USDA publishes dairy checkoff program report

The Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Monday published its analysis of the dairy checkoff program in 2020.

The report was made public after a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers sent a letter urging Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to submit annual reports on the dairy checkoff program to Congress, as required by federal law.The letter noted that Vilsack failed to deliver these reports for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Farm Action and the National Dairy Producers Organization had also called for release of the report.