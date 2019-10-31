USDA pulls mandatory RFID rule…for now

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 25, that the agency was no longer planning to enforce a policy requiring the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in the immediate future.

Belvidere, South Dakota rancher Kenny Fox said he believes USDA will continue to pursue a mandatory RFID policy in the days to come, but that USDA’s current plans have come to a halt.

In April of 2019, USDA published a “factsheet” outlining its timeline for the disallowance of metal bangs tags and other metal clip tags as “official” identification for sexually intact breeding cattle that travel interstate.

On October 4, R-CALF USA and four of its members filed a lawsuit against Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and his Administrator for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Kevin Shae, alleging that the two officials violated U.S. law by attempting to mandate the use of radio frequency identification (RFID) eartags beginning January 23, 2023.

On October 9, 2019, President Trump issued two executive orders relating to federal agencies. One order called on federal agencies to follow the rulemaking process before imposing burdens on Americans.

On October 25, 2019 citing those executive orders, USDA issued a statement saying the April factsheet was “no longer representative of current agency policy,” and that “APHIS has decided not to implement the requirements outlined in the April 2019 Factsheet regarding the type of identification devices that USDA-APHIS will regard as official eartags and the dates by which they must be applied to cattle.”

Harriet Hageman, an attorney with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who filed the suit on behalf of R-CALF and the rancher plaintiffs, said even though she is pleased with USDA’s withdrawal of their April policy, the suit has not been pulled.

“Neither the USDA nor the Department of Justice has filed anything with the court, so I don’t know what they intend to do,” she said. A response to the suit is due 60 days after the Oct. 4, filing date, said Hageman. “They could answer the complaint, file a motion to dismiss, or file a motion for judgment on the pleadings.”

South Dakota’s assistant state veterinarian Dr. Miller, said as far as he knows, USDA-approved metal clip tags including bangs tags are available as usual, and that veterinarians throughout the country can order them and should plan to utilize them as they have always have.

“Any official identification is acceptable – it will be business as usual for now,” said Miller.

Kenny Fox, one of R-CALF’s co-plaintiffs, says the issue isn’t dead. He believes the federal government will continue to press on for a mandatory RFID policy. “We’ve slowed them up for a while,” he says.

Miller, agrees, saying the mandatory RFID policy is “on hold,” and that he expects USDA is planning now to go through the official rulemaking process to implement a mandatory RFID program.

In its Oct. 25 announcement, USDA itself indicated that the agency intends to work toward mandatory RFID.

“As we undertake this reconsideration of whether or when to put new requirements in place, we will encourage the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) devices through financial incentives that are also consistent with suggestions we have received from cow/calf producers and others. We continue to believe that RFID devices will provide the cattle industry with the best protection against the rapid spread of animal diseases, as well as meet the growing expectations of foreign and domestic buyers,” they said.

According to the lawsuit, USDA acted illegally in several ways.

“They attempted to use a two page fact sheet to nullify a properly adopted policy that had been in place since 2013,” said Hageman.

“If they wanted to do something like this, adopt a rule or regulation that they seek to enforce with potential penalties, it has to be done through notice and comment. They can’t just simply publish the fact sheet on their website,” she said.

Hageman believes USDA also violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by only including like-minded spokesmen in their discovery group. “If you’re an agency and you’re going to put together a committee to help with a particular policy issue, you have to be sure that committee has a broad spectrum of view points to be sure you’re getting information from all stakeholders. There was lot of pushback in 2013 which is why that rule didn’t require RFID. Then from what we can tell, they continued meeting with these committees but kept narrowing them down and taking off anyone that didn’t agree.”

Another illegal aspect of the mandate was that USDA did not publish the predicted cost of the program. “They are required to identify potential costs, which are estimated at 1.2 to 1.9 billion for mandatory RFID,” she said.

Fox and Hageman both said that another significant concern of R-CALF USA members is the requirement, with a mandatory RFID program, that producers register their operations with the federal government. “If you look up the definition of premise, you get so many different answers,” said Fox, who worries about his family’s privacy as well as possible ties that would be made to deeded property.

Hageman said government officials in offices don’t realize how impractical a mandate like this could be for someone like the other rancher plaintiff Tracy Hunt of Newcastle, Wyoming, whose cattle run on a 400,000 acre summer allotment.

“They don’t understand the magnitude of cattle or landscape, and so many other things. Let’s say a neighbor’s cow gets in with yours, what kind of documentation do you have to keep, and for how long? All of this is incredibly difficult and USDA just basically said ‘you have to do this regardless of the complications.’”

The current requirement, which as been in place since 2013, allows a variety of different types of identification including metal clip tags that are recorded with the federal government to assist with traceability.