USDA report: Ag land values have risen

The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $3,800 per acre for 2022, up $420 per acre (12.4%) from 2021, the Agriculture Department said in a report released this month.

The United States cropland value averaged $5,050 per acre, an increase of $630 per acre (14.3%) from the previous year. The United States pasture value averaged $1,650 per acre, an increase of $170 per acre (11.5%) from 2021.

The report includes maps that show dramatic differences in values state by state.

–The Hagstrom Report