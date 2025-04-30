USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announces dismissal of Maude criminal charges

South Dakota’s Maude family took center stage Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in a Washington, D.C. press conference to announce the dismissal of criminal charges against them.

Camela C. Theeler, United States District Judge signed the April 28, 2025, order exonerating the couple and stating that the indictment be dropped without prejudice.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that the government dropped the criminal indictment against Charles Maude and Heather Maude, who had been charged separately for “stealing” around 50 acres of U.S. Forest Service property.

Secretary Rollins also announced the rollout of a new government program to help others in a similar predicament.

“USDA, right now at this moment, is launching a portal at USDA.gov for all American farmers ranchers and producers who were subject to the similar egregious lawfare…” said Rollins in her opening statement.

Those who believe the government has wrongly accused them of a crime are encouraged to share their stories at http://www.usda.gov/lawfare

Because Charles and Heather Maude were indicted separately, each has retained their own attorney. The court had ordered them not to speak to one another about the case. They each faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Michael Sherwin, Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) Brett Tolman, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Charles Maude, Kennedy Maude (front), Heather Maude, Lyle Maude, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden. Heather Maude | Courtesy photo image-25

Charles, Heather, their son Lyle and daughter Kennedy introduced themselves and thanked those in attendance for helping bring attention to their cause and advocate for the case dismissal.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Trump administration and to these key players who have done so much so quickly,” said Heather.

Heather shared the couples’ passion for the livestock industry.

“We are both fifth generation farmers and ranchers. Our families have a combined 250 years in production agriculture. We paused briefly in that pursuit in our grandfathers’ generation. Both of my grandfathers fought in World War II. Charles’ great grandfather is a four-state war mom. Her four sons fought in WWII and all four sons came home. Since then we have pursued our primary passion, which is production agriculture. When this hit, it hit in the heart and soul of our place. The Maude family came to this area in 1907 and purchased adjoining land in 1910 and have managed it without incident and with great care since then.”

Heather thanked a number of people and groups for helping bring attention to their case including Carrie Stadheim with Tri-State Livestock News, Rachel Gabel with The Fence Post, Maria Tibbetts, former TSLN editor, Keely Covello with UNWON, Karen Budd-Falen, a Wyoming attorney and associate deputy secretary for the Department of Interior, R-CALF USA members including property rights chairman Shad Sullivan, senior vice president of government affairs at NCBA Ethan Lane, Public Lands Council executive director Kaitlynn Glover, Wyoming Farm Bureau, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, South Dakota representative Liz May, Heather’s parents Tom and Randi Hamilton and Charles’s parents Marion and Jackie Maude.

“And everyone else who wrote, who contributed financially and who prayed for us. May God bless you and God bless America and God bless American agriculture. Thank you,” said Heather.

Rollins said President Trump and his “bold” leadership and Americans First directive are to thank for the dismissal.

“The prosecution of the Maudes is now over. They will not be driven from their homes, they will not be jailed, they will not be fined and their children will grow up with a mother and a father that they love and who love them,” said Rollins.

“Just imagine, a government that would be willing to de-facto orphan American children over a mere dispute of 25 acres of land,” said Rollins.

“We must understand what it signifies that the American family has suffered what the Maudes of suffered. There is a spirit of rule, it is an arrogance that forgets that the law is there to serve the people, not the people to serve the law. It is a vicious sentiment that sees Americans as subjects, not as citizens,” she said.

Senator Rounds thanked his staff member Jim Selchert for keeping this issue at the top of the list and thanked the Maude family for persevering through the past months. “This should never happen again in America,” said Rounds.

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman said the indictment was an abuse of power. “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” said Hageman.

Hageman thanked Secretary Rollins for her work on this issue and her “farmer first” approach, saying she looks forward to working together on property rights issues.

“The Maudes experienced having an armed rogue agent show up on their doorstep, never having given any indication that there was a cause for concern. The agent had complete disregard for the decades-long relationship between the Maude family, and the agency had used his role in an unconstitutional effort to make felons out of farmers.

“Charles and Heather, I want to commend you. You are an example of what real America is all about. When everything was being thrown at you, you stayed the course and kept the faith. You continued to tend to your fields, care for your livestock and raise your children. Even though the future was completely unknown and seemingly bleak. Your integrity and tenacity are an example to all of us and I hold you in the highest regard,” said Congresswoman Hageman.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden, Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and former South Dakota governor and current Secretary of US Homeland Security Kristi Noem also attended the conference and shared comments of support for the Maudes.