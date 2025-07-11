USDA Secretary Rollins Continues Effort to Strengthen National Security by Defending Farm Security

(Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today announced continued actions to protect American agriculture. This follows Tuesday’s announcement of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Farm Security Action Plan.

As part of this latest suite of actions, Secretary Rollins released a Foreign Farm Land Purchases map

that is searchable by country, launched a new web portal to report violations of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding related to the implementation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CIFIUS), and reminded State agencies of requirements to share data, ensuring illegal aliens do not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Gone are the days of foreign adversaries taking advantage of our farmland, farmers, and programs paid for by American taxpayers. The National Farm Security Action Plan was a first step by USDA to defend the homeland. Our work is far from done. We will continue to restore farm security and expose the extent to which our adversaries have targeted American agriculture,” said Secretary Rollins.

The Foreign Farm Land Purchases webpage

indicates which countries own land in the United States. It is tracked by which county the land is located in, not geographic boundaries of the land. USDA will work on continuous improvements to make the data more real time and more exact over the coming weeks and months.

The new reporting portal will receive and review claims of adversarial foreign influence on federal, state, and local policymakers with respect to purchases of U.S. farmland and business dealings in other facets of U.S. agricultural supply chains. This has taken place previously across various bodies of government. Submissions may be accepted anonymously or contact information may be provided for appropriate follow-up by USDA.

Secretary Rollins also signed a memorandum of understanding between USDA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury for partnership in the implementation of CFIUS. View the full memo (PDF, 164 KB). This puts the Secretary of Agriculture at the CFIUS table in cases concerning transactions involving agricultural land, agriculture biotechnology, or the agriculture industry including agricultural transportation, agricultural storage, and agricultural processing. This is a huge step forward to ensure agriculture gets the voice it deserves.

In response to the national security crisis caused by the Biden Administration’s open border policies, Secretary Rollins directed the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to ensure illegal aliens do not receive SNAP benefits. The Department has worked diligently to not only inform States of the laws but also make certain that come July 23, 2025, all SNAP participant data is shared with USDA for point-in-time analyses and fraud and waste detection.

–USDA