USDA shows land values up nationwide, Farm Bureau notes declines

The 2019 Land Values Survey released this week by the Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service showed that land values nationwide have risen.

But the American Farm Bureau Federation, in a Market Intel analysis, noted that in some places land values and farm rents have gone down.

“Many of the areas with declining agricultural land values and cash rents over the last five years are found in the Midwest where a prolonged downturn in crop and livestock prices have reduced net cash income,” Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton wrote.

“Across the U.S., agricultural land values were the highest in states near urban areas such as Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and California,” he added.

–The Hagstrom Report