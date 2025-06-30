USDA Signs Historic Agreement to Reduce Wildfire Risk in Montana

(Helena, M.T., June 30, 2025) – Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz and Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a historic Shared Stewardship Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a new framework between the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the State of Montana to advance forest restoration and reduce wildfire risk across the state.

Montana’s Shared Stewardship Agreement expands collaborative efforts to accelerate active forest management, safeguard communities, and support sustainable timber production.

“This agreement is exactly the kind of forward-leaning, state-driven leadership that President Trump and USDA have championed since day one,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “By cutting burdensome, unnecessary red tape and empowering Montana to lead, we’re proving that through real partnership, conservation and economic growth can go hand-in-hand. This partnership is just another example of our shared commitment to protect lives, livelihoods, and our forest resources — while creating opportunities for hardworking Americans.”

“Today marks continued progress for Montana’s forests and the communities that depend on them,” said Governor Gianforte. “Thanks to a renewed interest in collaborating with states from the Trump administration, this agreement will empower our state to take the lead in active forest management, reduce wildfire risk, support local jobs, and ensure our forests remain healthy for generations to come. We are proud to partner with Secretary Rollins and Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz to deliver real results for Montana.”

The Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will jointly identify and execute large-scale forest management projects, initially focusing on approximately 200,000 acres in northwest Montana. The Memorandum of Understanding leverages federal tools — including Good Neighbor Authority — to streamline implementation and reduce delays.

“This partnership between the Forest Service and Montana is a model for collaborative, landscape-scale forest management,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “By working together, we can better protect communities, support rural communities, and restore the health of our nation’s forests. This agreement is a win for Montana and a win for the country.”

The Shared Stewardship model emphasizes outcome-driven, cross-boundary strategies to address wildfire risk, insect and disease outbreaks, and other landscape-level challenges. Under the agreement, both agencies will commit staff to statewide coordination, set aggressive restoration and timber targets, and track results through a public-facing dashboard.

–USDA