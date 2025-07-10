USDA Supplemental Disaster Relief Program open for applications

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Wednesday that agricultural producers who suffered eligible crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 can now apply for $16 billion in assistance through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP).

To expedite the implementation of SDRP, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is delivering assistance in two stages. This first stage is open to producers with eligible crop losses that received assistance under crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program during 2023 and 2024. Stage One sign up will start in person at FSA county offices today, and prefilled applications were mailed to producers Wednesday.

SDRP Stage Two signups – for eligible shallow or uncovered losses – will begin in early fall.

“American farmers are no stranger to natural disasters that cause losses that leave no region or crop unscathed. Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA has worked around the clock to deliver this relief directly to our farmers,” Rollins said in a news release. “We are taking swift action to ensure farmers will have the resources they need to continue to produce the safest, most reliable, and most abundant food supply in the world.”Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., praised the opening for applications.

“Farmers and ranchers in Arkansas and across country have faced relentless challenges in recent years, including severe weather and natural disasters. This assistance is a critical step to help producers recover and continue feeding and fueling the world,” Boozman said. “America’s producers are resilient, but the scale of recent natural disasters has been devastating to farm families. This assistance will go a long way in ensuring our agriculture industry remains strong. I appreciate USDA’s work to get these resources out the door quickly and efficiently.” Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “Our farmers faced severe hardship from disasters over the past two years, which are compounded by the difficulties resulting from challenging markets and trade negotiations. As such, this weather-related disaster assistance that we worked to fund and advance will be a welcome relief. At the same time, the improvements we secured to the farm safety net will build upon this assistance, while reducing the need for future ag disaster funding. That’s a win for both producers and taxpayers over the long-term.”

–The Hagstrom Report