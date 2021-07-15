USDA to accept applications for pandemic livestock loss assistance

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals from July 20 through September 17, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today in recorded remarks to the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 authorized payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from March 1, 2020, through December 26, 2020, due to insufficient processing access as a result of the pandemic, USDA said. Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animal. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys, but pork producers are expected to be the primary recipients of the assistance.

“Throughout the pandemic, we learned very quickly the importance and vulnerability of the supply chain to our food supply,” Vilsack said. “Many livestock producers had to make the unfortunate decision to depopulate their livestock inventory when there simply was no other option. This targeted assistance will help livestock and poultry producers that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic alleviate some financial burden from these losses.”

Applications may be submitted through the Farm Service Agency county offices.

