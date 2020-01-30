USDA to Gauge Financial Well-Being of SD Farmers and Ranchers | TSLN.com

USDA to Gauge Financial Well-Being of SD Farmers and Ranchers

News | January 30, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. January 30, 2020 – In late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across South Dakota, as the

agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2019 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of South Dakota producers and their households as a whole,” said Erik Gerlach, South Dakota State Statistician.

“The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect South Dakota farms and farm families.”

In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including over 400 in South Dakota, between December and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The 2019 survey includes versions focused on barley and sorghum sector costs and returns.

“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded,” said Gerlach “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decisionmaking.”

In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys. The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.

The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report on July 31, 2020. That report and others are available at http://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. More reports based on ARMS data and more information about ARMS are available at http://www.ers.usda.gov/arms.

–USDA NASS

