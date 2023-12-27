USDA to hire 40 climate change fellows

The Agriculture Department announced today it is hiring 40 Climate Change Fellows to help with the record numbers of applications from farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses seeking funding for clean energy projects under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).The new positions are being funded under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $2 billion for the REAP program.”The Biden-Harris administration is hard at work making sure as many people as possible can access historic funding to make clean energy improvements at their farms, ranches and businesses,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Torres Small said.”These innovations will help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families.”The program is part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative which made it a goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution, USDA said.

–The Hagstrom Report