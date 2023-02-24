USDA to host cattle handling events 

The Agriculture Department will host three educational events focused on animal handling and its effects on the quality, yield, and market value of cattle, the CME live cattle specifications, and emerging technology in the cattle industry in the coming months, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service said Wednesday.

The events will be hosted by the USDA Cattle and Carcass Training Centers, which the 2018 farm bill directed USDA to establish to conduct activities that limit subjectivity in the application of beef grading standards, provide producers with a greater understanding of the value of their cattle, and provide investors more confidence in the cattle delivery system.

While anyone can attend the events, they are targeted to producers, feeders, and other stakeholders who want a better understanding of factors that contribute to the market value of cattle, and how these factors can inform marketing and production decisions.The events are free; pre-registration is required.

AMS, along with the USDA Cattle & Carcass Training Center (CCTC) located at Colorado State University, will host an educational in-person event at the JBS Global Food Innovation Center on March 28-30, 2023. This event will focus on animal handling and its effects on quality and yield factors, with several live cattle demonstrations. Guest speakers include representatives from USDA, CSU, CME Group, CattleFax, Cattlemen’s Beef Board and producers. Dr. Temple Grandin will provide keynote remarks.

AMS will provide updates on USDA’s supply chain initiatives including an overview of USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA), which ensures that participants in USDA’s meat and poultry supply chain initiatives can access full-range technical assistance to support their project development and success on March 30, 2023, 1:30-4:00 pm.