USDA to host farm bill listening session

The Agriculture Department will hold a farm bill implementation listening session on February 26, Agriculture Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey announced today.

"The 2018 farm bill is intended to provide support, certainty and stability to our Nation's farmers, ranchers and land stewards by enhancing farm support programs, improving crop insurance, maintaining disaster programs, and promoting and supporting voluntary conservation," said Northey. "We are seeking input from stakeholders on how USDA can streamline and improve program delivery while also enhancing customer service."

The listening session is open to the public and will be held at 9 a.m. in the Jefferson Auditorium in the South Building located at 14th Street and Independence Ave. S.W. in Washington.

Participants must register by February 22 to attend the listening session. For those orally presenting comments, written comments are encouraged to be submitted to regulations.gov by February 22. Additional written comments

will be accepted through March 1.

Comments received will be publicly uavailable on http://www.regulations.gov.

–The Hagstrom Report