USDA to Issue One-Time Additional Congressionally Mandated Payment to Approved Insurance Providers Through Additional Payment Program II 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2025 – The USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) announced a one-time Congressionally mandated payment to Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) administering eligible crop insurance contracts for 2022 and 2023 reinsurance year specialty crops through the Additional Payment Program II (ADD PAY II) to provide additional compensation to those on the front lines delivering crop insurance to America’s farmers.

The total funding available for ADD PAY II is $30 million, and RMA will distribute to AIPs proportionally based on their respective liabilities for eligible crop insurance contracts for 2022 and 2023 reinsurance year specialty crops. Funding for ADD PAY II is provided through the American Relief Act, 2025.

“This additional payment recognizes the great services Approved Insurance Providers and crop insurance agents provide America’s farmers,” said RMA Administrator Pat Swanson. “We look forward to continuing our progress expanding crop insurance to specialty crops by engaging directly with crop insurance agents who service these growers. The program works best when we listen to those on the ground.”

The American Relief Act, 2025, signed into law on Dec. 21, 2024, extended the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (also known as the 2018 Farm Bill) for one year as well as provided disaster relief appropriations and authorities and one-time economic assistance to farmers.

A final rule implementing ADD PAY II will publish in the Federal Register on Aug. 11, 2025. More information is available at regulations.gov .

–USDA