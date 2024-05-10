USDA to pay farmers for bird flu costs, loss of milk production 

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that USDA will pay milk producers with H5N1-affected premises to improve biosecurity in order to reduce the spread of the virus and will compensate them for lost milk production in affected herds.H5N1 is commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu. It had been transmitted by wild birds to poultry, until late March when it was discovered in dairy herds. USDA immediately began to restrict the interstate movement of dairy cattle and require a negative test of cattle that move interstate. State governments have also taken action.

In a call to reporters with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Vilsack said USDA’s “top priority” is to “contain” avian influenza and work with producers, public health officials, the industry and other federal agencies to share knowledge.He said USDA is working on a vaccine for both poultry and cattle to stop the spread of the virus.In response to a question from The Hagstrom Report, Vilsack said USDA is aware of the successful vaccination program in ducks in France, and is also consulting with trading partners about the implications of vaccinating poultry and cattle on export markets.Vilsack emphasized that both the milk and meat supply are “safe,” and Becerra said “the risk to the public from the outbreak remains low.”

Both USDA and HHS are engaged in trying to keep farm families and farm workers safe, officials said.An HHS official said farm workers will be paid $75 if they agree to be tested and to participate in an interview about what occupational experiences might predispose them to the disease. The official noted that previous studies have shown that workers who engage in the culling of poultry might be vulnerable.

Details of the actions to help producers may be found in the fact sheet linked below, but here are the goals of the federal assistance:▪ Protect against the potential for spread between human and animals.

▪ Support producers in biosecurity planning and implementation.

▪ Provide funding for heat treatment to dispose of milk in a bio-secure fashion.

▪ Reimburse producers for veterinarian costs associated with confirmed positive H5N1 premises.

▪ Offset shipping costs for influenza A testing at laboratories in the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.



The assistance represents a value of up to $28,000 per premises to support increased biosecurity activities over the next 120 days, USDA said.In addition, USDA will compensate producers with positive herds for loss of milk production, using funding available from the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program, and work with states to limit movement of lactating cattle.USDA will make $98 million in existing funds available to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to fund these initiatives. If needed, USDA has the authority, with congressional notification, to make more money available, Vilsack said.

The Health and Human Services Department, which includes the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration and other health agencies, will spend $101 million to mitigate the risk of H5N1 and continue its work to test, prevent, and treat H5N1, Becerra announced on the call.Details may be found on the fact sheet.National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud thanked Vilsack and other federal leaders “for effectively using their existing authorities to offer necessary assistance for dairy farmers as they meet the challenges of H5N1 in dairy cattle.”

“Care for farm workers and animals is critical for milk producers, as is protecting against potential human health risks and reassuring the public,” Doud said.He added that NMPF “will do what we can to help dairy farmers understand and benefit from these initiatives as swift implementation is put into motion.”

–The Hagstrom Report