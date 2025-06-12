USDA to Provide $1 Billion to Livestock Producers Impacted by Drought or Wildfire in 2023 and 2024



The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the release of Congressionally mandated Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP) payments to cover grazing losses due to eligible drought or wildfire events in 2023 and/or 2024.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is leveraging existing Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) data to streamline payment calculations and expedite relief. Emergency relief payments are automatically issued for producers who have an approved LFP application on file for 2023 and/or 2024.

The American Relief Act, 2025, provided funds for emergency relief payments. This program is the first of two programs authorized to assist with eligible losses suffered by livestock producers. FSA will announce additional ELRP assistance for other losses authorized by the Act, including flooding, later this summer.

ELRP Eligibility

ELRP payment eligibility requires livestock producers to have suffered grazing losses in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a D2 (severe drought) for eight consecutive weeks or a D3 (extreme drought) or higher level of drought intensity during 2023, 2024 or both calendar years, and have applied and been approved for LFP.

Additionally, producers whose permitted grazing on federally managed lands was reduced due to wildfire are also eligible for ELRP, if they applied and were approved for LFP in 2023, 2024 or both calendar years.

To streamline and simplify the delivery of ELRP benefits, producers are not required to submit an application for payment; however, they must have the following forms on file with FSA:

• CCC-853, Livestock Forage Disaster Program Application

• Form AD-2047, Customer Data Worksheet.

• Form CCC-902, Farm Operating Plan for an individual or legal entity.

• Form CCC-901, Member Information for Legal Entities (if applicable).

• Form FSA-510, Request for an Exception to the $125,000 Payment Limitation for Certain Programs (if applicable). This form is required to be on file for both 2023 and 2024 to be eligible for the payment limitation exception.

• SF-3881, Direct Deposit.

• AD-1026, Highly Erodible Land Conservation (HELC) and Wetland Conservation (WC) Certification.

Most producers, especially those who have previously participated in FSA programs, likely have these forms on file. However, those who are uncertain and want to confirm the status of their forms, can contact their local FSA county office.

ELRP Payment Calculation

To expedite payments to eligible livestock producers, determine eligibility, and calculate an ELRP payment, FSA uses livestock inventories and drought-affected forage acreage or restricted animal units and grazing days due to wildfire already reported by the producer on the CCC-853, Livestock Forage Disaster Program Application form, for 2023, 2024 or both calendar years.

ELRP payments will be equal to the eligible livestock producer’s gross LFP calculated payment for the calendar year multiplied by an ELRP 2023 or 2024 payment factor to determine the total gross ELRP payments for 2023 and/or 2024. The initial payment factor for 2023 and 2024 ELRP payments is 35%. If additional funds remain, FSA may issue a second payment.

Supplemental Disaster Assistance Timeline

USDA is fully committed to expediting remaining disaster assistance provided by the American Relief Act, 2025. On May 7, we launched our 2023/2024 Supplemental Disaster Assistance public landing page where the status of USDA disaster assistance and block grant rollout timeline can be tracked. The page is updated regularly and accessible through fsa.usda.gov.

The Act also authorized $10 billion in economic loss assistance to producers of covered commodities based on 2024 planted and prevented planted acres. To date, USDA has delivered more than $7.7 billion to producers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP). The ECAP deadline is Aug. 15, 2025. Contact your local FSA county office for information.

To learn more, visit the ELRP website.

-USDA