USDA wants money for food boxes, broadband

The White House has asked appropriators to provide $30 million to test the Trump administration's proposal to shift the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to food boxes and an additional $500 million for rural internet broadband, Politico reported.

The money would come from the additional budget authority Congress granted in the recent spending bill agreement and was revealed in a document that the Office of Management and Budget has sent appropriators, Politico said.

–The Hagstrom Report