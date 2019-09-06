USDA’s National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee to Meet in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee (NWSAC) will meet on September 18 -19, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at USDA’s headquarters in Washington D.C.

The two-day meeting will focus on operational and research activities conducted by the Wildlife Services (WS) program. The NWSAC will discuss various WS efforts including: how to increase operational and research activities and programs; how to improve their effectiveness; and how to ensure WS remains an active participant in USDA’s goal of agricultural protection.

The meeting will be open to the public but, due to time constraints, the public cannot participate in discussions. Any interested group or individual can file a written statement with the NWSAC before or after the meeting regarding any of the issues discussed. Written statements can also be filed at the meeting. Please refer to Docket No. APHIS-2019-0045 when submitting statements.

The NWSAC, comprised of stakeholders from diverse interests including agriculture and natural resources, advises the Secretary of Agriculture on policies, program issues, and research needed to conduct the WS program. The NWSAC also serves as a public forum, enabling those interested in the WS program to have a voice in the program’s policies. WS is responsible for managing wildlife damage conflicts, preventing wildlife damage to agriculture and natural resources, and providing leadership in resolving human/wildlife conflicts.

New and renewed committee members with a connection to the sheep industry include: Daniel Baxton (Oregon), Joel Dennis (Texas), Burdell Johnson (North Dakota), Dave McEwen (Montana), and Cat Urbigkit (Wyoming).

For further information or to submit written questions after the meeting, contact: Carrie Joyce, Designated Federal Officer, Wildlife Services, APHIS, 4700 River Road Unit 87, Riverdale, MD 20737; (301) 851-3999.

