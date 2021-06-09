USITC to continue honey investigations

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of raw honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and Vietnam that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of raw honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and Vietnam, with its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about September 28, 2021.

The Commission’s public report Raw Honey from Argentina, Brazil, India, Ukraine, and Vietnam (Inv. Nos. 731-TA-1560-1564 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 5204, June 2021) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after July 6, 2021; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: https://www.usitc.gov/commission_publications_library .

–USITC