USMEF Statement on Argentina Opening to U.S. Pork

Today the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that U.S. pork is eligible for export to Argentina for the first time since 1992.

Statement from U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) President and CEO Dan Halstrom

Argentina's per capita pork consumption has grown rapidly over the past several years, increasing nearly 60 percent since 2011 (based on USDA estimates), and Argentina is the third-largest pork-importing country in South America (behind Chile and Colombia). USMEF has been researching the Argentine market for some time in order to identify commercial opportunities for U.S. pork, and our South America representative, Jessica Julca, is scheduled to meet with importers and other prospective buyers in Argentina next week. Significant interest in the Boston butt has already emerged and we anticipate demand for U.S. hams, picnics and trimmings to be used as raw material for further processing. Argentina also holds potential for U.S.-produced processed pork products.

U.S. pork exports have achieved excellent growth in South America in recent years, with most of the volume destined for Colombia, Chile and Peru. U.S. pork is also eligible for export to Ecuador and Uruguay, and recently gained access to Paraguay. Expanding the range of export opportunities for U.S. red meat is especially important at a time of increased uncertainty in some of our leading markets. Argentina is an exciting addition with solid growth potential, and USMEF thanks USTR and USDA for their steadfast efforts to regain access to the Argentine market.

–U.S. Meat Export Federation