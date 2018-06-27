USRSB Reminds Public of Opportunity to Comment on Sustainability Framework

DENVER (June 27, 2018) – The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) is reminding the public of a valuable opportunity to provide feedback to the group's national Sustainability Framework by July 1. The Framework, the first-ever set of resources designed to help improve the overall sustainability of the U.S. beef value chain, was developed by USRSB's diverse membership of producers, packers, processors, retailers, food service and environmental organizations.

"The USRSB membership has invested more than three years in developing the U.S. Sustainability Framework," said Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, JBS USA Sustainability Director and 2018 – 2019 USRSB Chair. "We strongly encourage the public to contribute to this important work to ensure we create a valuable set of resources that can improve U.S. beef sustainability by addressing the challenges faced by the diverse beef communities who produce, buy and sell beef."

The Framework highlights key areas important to U.S. beef sustainability including animal health and well-being, efficiency and yield, employee safety and well-being, land resources, water resources, and air and greenhouse gas emissions. It is designed to address the challenges and opportunities for each segment of the U.S. beef value chain – from producers to retailers – to help identify ways to improve and accelerate sustainable progress.

The feedback received through the public comment period will guide the USRSB as it finalizes the Framework. The Framework will be available for a final comment period later this year.

To participate in the Public Comment Period and to learn more about the USRSB Sustainability Framework, please visit http://www.USRSBFramework.org.

–United States Roundtable for Sustainable Beef