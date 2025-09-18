USTR asks for comments on USMCA

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative today published a Federal Register notice commencing a public consultation process in advance of the joint review of the agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA) on July 1, 2026.

As directed by Congress, USTR is seeking public comments on the operation of the agreement, including on the operation of the North American Competitiveness Committee.Written comments and requests to appear at a public hearing are due by November 3. USTR will hold the public hearing in the main hearing room of the U.S. International Trade Commission, 500 E St. SW, Washington, D.C., beginning at 10 a.m. on November 17. If necessary, the hearing may continue the next business day.

–The Hagstrom Report