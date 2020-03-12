USTR releases reports on China, Russia WTO compliance
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday released annual reports assessing China’s and Russia’s implementation of their respective World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments in 2019.
“China, which became a member of the WTO in 2001, and Russia, which became a member of the WTO in 2012, present significant and distinct challenges for WTO Members and the multilateral trading system”” USTR said in a news release.
The reports are required by law, and each contains a section on agriculture.
–The Hagstrom Report
News