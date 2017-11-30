UW rodeo coach dies from gunshot wound

Longtime University of Wyoming Rodeo Coach George Howard, died Nov. 26 at a Casper hospital of a gunshot wound.

"The U.W. Community is saddened to hear of the death of coach Howard. He touched the lives of many cowboys and cowgirls during this 20 years as the coach of our rodeo program, and we appreciate the leadership he provided for so many years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many friends, including our rodeo student-athletes past and present," said Laurie Nichols, University of Wyoming President, in a statement, NOv. 27.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, "Howard was the head rodeo coach at Wyoming for 20 years. During those 20 seasons he coached eight College National Finals Rodeo champions. The Wyoming women won the team championship at CNFR in 2007 and 2009. The Wyoming men finished second in 2003." The Tribune also reported that investigations into Howard's death are ongoing.

–Staff report