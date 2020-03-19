UW Extension changes private applicator pesticide license application process amid COVID-19 concerns

The University of Wyoming Extension has implemented an online process for those seeking private applicator pesticide licenses in light of the University of Wyoming suspending all in-person activities until May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards said those interested can go to http://bit.ly/applicatorprep, click the Private Applicators tab, and have two options under Licensing. All of the required files are linked in the website, said Edwards.

Option 1. Self-study and take-home workbook

– Download or print the Core Manual

– Print the Private Applicator Workbook

– Print the private applicator license application

– Read the Core Manual

– Complete the take-home workbook by answering questions in the workbook

– Completely fill-out the private applicator license application

– Mail the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to: Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Technical Services Division, 2219 Carey Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002

Option 2. Electronically scan and email the completed take-home workbook and the private applicator license application to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at agrtshelpdesk@wyo.gov.

–UW Extension