UW Extension educators commended for excellence

The University of Wyoming Extension’s pesticide training coordinator and an educator serving northwestern Wyoming have been recognized nationally for their work.

Training coordinator Jeff Edwards and Jeremiah Vardiman, northwest area extension educator in agriculture and horticulture, received their awards at the September National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Vardiman, based in Park County, received the Achievement Award, dedicated to the top 1 percent of the membership selected by his peers and the director of extension.

Vardiman provides research and education to producers related to crop production, primarily forage and seed production, sugar beets, dry beans and barley.

“Vardiman has an unquestionable commitment to serving extension clientele and to ensuring his educational outputs are relevant and impactful,” said Kelly Crane, director of UW Extension.

Edwards, based at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, received the Distinguished Service Award, representing the top 2 percent of the membership selected among his peers and the director of extension.

Edwards provides up-to-date programming material to Wyoming extension educators who then provide these materials to licensed pesticide applicators in the state.

“Edwards continues to be recognized for delivering high-quality educational programs, fostering statewide program support, incorporating innovative teaching strategies, and his collegiality, mentoring, and stakeholder collaboration,” said Crane.

Under Edwards leadership, Wyoming was one of the first states to secure sustainable funding for the Wyoming Pesticide Safety Education Program.

–UW Extension