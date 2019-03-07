UW Extension hosts beef AI school in Laramie

The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a beef artificial insemination (AI) school Tuesday-Thursday, April 2-4, at the Laramie Research and Extension Center near Laramie.

The class is limited to 15 participants. Cost is $100 and must be paid prior to attending.

"AI can potentially be a beneficial practice for large- and small-scale operations," said Brian Sebade, University of Wyoming Extension educator.

Participants gain skills by working with live cattle every day at the class, said Sebade.

Sessions are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Lunch is provided the final day.

To reserve a spot, contact Sebade at bsebade@uwyo.edu or 307-721-2571.

Recommended Stories For You

–UW Extension