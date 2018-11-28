UW Extension offers four-session, teen-focused diabetes programs in Lander, Riverton

Information to help teens with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their families is being offered during four-week programs this January in Lander and Riverton.

Learning to eat and live well with diabetes is the focus of the free "Dining with Diabetes in Wyoming" sessions, said Laura Balis, University of Wyoming Extension nutrition and food safety educator.

"The program helps individuals learn strategies to manage their diabetes through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control and label reading," said Balis. "Participants have the opportunity to sample healthy foods made using the concepts taught."

Topics covered include What is Diabetes?; Carbohydrates and Sweeteners; Fats and Sodium; and Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber, said Balis.

Space is limited to 16, and dinners are provided. Lander enrollment is at bit.ly/LanderDWD, and Riverton enrollment is at bit.ly/RivertonDWD, or by calling 307-332-2363 for either location.

Programs in each town are 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Riverton sessions are Tuesdays, Jan. 8-29, at the Fremont Center, 1010 Fairgrounds Drive. Lander sessions are Wednesdays, Jan. 9-30, at Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Rd.

Balis is presenting the sessions assisted by Hannah Kesterson, a Colorado State University dietetics intern.

The Riverton Lion's Club is sponsoring the programs.

–UW Extension