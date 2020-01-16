UW Extension offers pesticide applicator training across southeast Wyoming

Several trainings to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses are being offered across southeast Wyoming in February and March by the University of Wyoming Extension.

The four-hour training includes integrated pest management, how to properly read and understand the label, types and use of personal protective equipment and federal reporting requirements.

The training will also count for four hours of continuing education credits (CEUs) for commercial pesticide applicator license holders.

Applications will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses upon course completion.

Obtaining a private pesticide applicators license allows individuals to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides for private use.

County, dates, times and locations are:

Goshen County: Please RSVP to Caleb Carter, Goshen County Extension educator, at 307-532-2436. All sessions are at Platte Valley Bank.

•Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-noon

•Feb. 18, noon-4 p.m.

•March 18, 8 a.m.-noon

Platte County: Please RSVP to Platte County Weed and Pest at 307-322-3210

•Feb. 20, noon-4 p.m., Platte County 4-H Building, Platte County Fairgrounds, Wheatland

Albany County: Please RSVP to Brian Sebade, Albany County Extension educator, at 307-721-2571

•March 4, 1-5 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds, Laramie

Laramie County: Please RSVP to Laramie County Weed and Pest at 307-245-3213

•March 3, noon-4 pm, Building M, Laramie County Fairgrounds at Archer

Carbon County: Please RSVP to Carbon County Weed and Pest at 307-324-6584

•March 11, 1-5 p.m., Saratoga Library

•March 12, 1-5 p.m., Higher Education Center, Baggs

There is no registration fee for the training, but please RSVP to plan accordingly, said Carter. For more information, contact Carter at 307-532-2436 or Sebade at 307-721-2571.

–UW Extension