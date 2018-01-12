UW Extension to offer safe grain handling and grain bin rescue training

Safe grain handling and grain bin rescue procedure training for first responders is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Albin Community Center.

Topics include entanglement risks, grain bin entry and introduction to secured lifeline systems, and grain bin entrapment rescue procedures for first responders, said Caleb Carter, University of Wyoming Extension educator.

Fire departments and other first responders are requested to bring their own rescue equipment, if available, to use in the rescue training and demonstration discussions.

"This will allow for training with your own equipment that would be available during a rescue," said Carter.

Participants will receive an in-depth look at entanglement hazards associated with grain handling equipment, identification of hazards, abatement of hazards through proper guarding and lock-out/tag-out procedures.

Other subjects are: a step-by-step process through bin entry including the planning, training, and preparation before entering; learning components of a secure lifeline system and how it works; discuss ways to reduce the need for entry as well as the risks; and alternate ways to enter bins.

Jeff Decker, president of the Grain Handling Safety Coalition (GHSC) of Spring­field, Ill., and owner of Decker Consulting & Investigations, is the trainer. Go to grainsafety.org for more information on the GHSC.

Cost for the workshop is $10 and includes lunch. Please RSVP to Carter at 307-532-2436 or ccarte13@uwyo.edu by Friday, Jan. 19, for lunch count and materials planning.

–UW Extension