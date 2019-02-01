UW Extension publication helps prepare for droughts

The drought preparedness publication from the University of Wyoming Extension can be a starting point for agricultural producers to make critical decisions for their operations, said an extension educator involved in its production.

"Navigating Drought in Wyoming can help landowners be more prepared when the next drought happens," said Brian Sebade, based in Albany County and serving southeast Wyoming. "It's not a matter of if, but when the next drought will be in Wyoming."

The peer-reviewed guide helps identify, prepare and negotiate drought impacts on agricultural communities and helps connect the interactions of various types of drought and how a lack of expected precipitation affects all of us, said Sebade.

The free Navigating Drought in Wyoming, B-1325, is available at extension offices across Wyoming or go online to http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe and click on the Publications link. Type in the title or bulletin number. The bulletin is available in pdf, HTML or ePub formats.

–UW Extension