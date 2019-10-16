UW Extension sets ranch seminars in Meeteetse, Basin

Fall ranching seminars in Meeteetse and Basin will highlight important topics for managing cattle and connecting producers with the latest research from the University of Wyoming Extension, said Jeremiah Vardiman, northwest area agriculture and horticulture extension educator.

One seminar is Nov. 7 at the Meeteetse Conservation District, 1906 State, St. Meeteetse, with a free lunch provided by the Meeteetse Conservation District. The other seminar is Nov. 8 at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Basin with a free lunch from UW Extension.

Both seminars are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presentation topics include:

– Partner at Murraymere Farms and Taiwan beef representative for Wyoming

– Horn Fly Management in Cattle

– Cover Crops and Alternative Forages

“We are very excited to host Valerie Murray and highlighting the Murraymere Farms’ efforts in representing Wyoming beef in Taiwan,” said Vardiman.

The event is free, but an RSVP is required by Nov. 4. To RSVP, call 307-754-8836 or email dstreet@parkcounty.us.

–UW Extension