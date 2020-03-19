UW Extension suspends in-person events through May 15

The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events and programming through May 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

This suspension includes all 4-H and Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) in-person events, including 4-H club meetings, in-person CNP classes, spring garden conferences, one-on-one field consultations and other similar events and activities, said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.

The action is UW Extension’s efforts in consideration of recommendations from the University of Wyoming to mitigate risk and promote the health of extension employees, their families and community members.

County offices will remain open on a county-by-county basis. Check county websites or call county offices for hours and for more information. County extension office contact information is at http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county.

Follow UW Extension (www.facebook.com/WyomingExtension) and county extension Facebook pages for virtual offerings and events.

UW Extension has offices in every county including the Wind River Indian Reservation.

