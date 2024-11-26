UW Extension to Offer Free Online Lambing and Kidding Class Dec. 6

Gillette, Wyo. — Nov. 26, 2024 —Three county extension educators have partnered to offer the University of Wyoming Extension’s first virtual class on lambing and kidding.

The one-session course will take place Friday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m, and is geared toward those new to the lambing or kidding process.

“We have so many new 4-H members and families who are excited about the sheep and goat area,” says Kim Fry, a 4-H educator in Campbell County. “We’ll go through the basics and try to give them insight into things to be prepared with and what to look for through each stage.”

Fry and fellow educators Emily Swinyer of Sheridan County and Dan VanderPloeg of Washakie County, all of whom have personal experience with lambing or kidding, will lead the session. They’ll start by discussing supplies and how to set up a pen space, then move on to preparation for the final trimester, active labor and the first week after birth.

In addition to explaining what to watch for and expect at each stage, the educators will cover the basics of how to help when something goes wrong. For example, they’ll discuss what to do if a lamb’s hooves don’t “swan dive” properly during the birthing process, or if a ewe has been in labor for longer than anticipated.

“We’re going to make this as accessible to new kids and families as possible,” Fry comments. “We’ll also provide resources that they can keep for future years.”

To register for the class, visit http://tiny.cc/101lambkid . A post-course recording will be made available to anyone who signs up, even if they are unable to attend the live session.

Contact Fry at kbell10@uwyo.edu or (307) 682-7281 with questions.

New lambs on a Campbell County sheep operation. Billie Bell | Courtesy photo Lambs-in-Campbell-County

–University of Wyoming Extension