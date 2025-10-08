UW Extension to Offer Program on Livestock and Land Management Nov. 18 in Evanston

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Evanston, Wyo. — Oct. 8, 2025 — On Nov. 18, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a new educational event in Evanston designed to support ranchers in navigating the complexities of modern livestock and land management.

The Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. (Excellence in Development, Grazing and Economics) program is ideal for ranchers, family members and employees actively involved in the management and care of a ranching operation. It features a mix of traditional classroom instruction and hands-on activities covering topics such as budgeting, livestock nutrition and body condition scoring, and range management.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to practice calf delivery intervention techniques with a cattle dystocia simulator.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Evanston Roundhouse & Railyards, located at 1500 Main St., and will conclude at 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $20 per person, which includes class materials and a complimentary lunch.

The Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. curriculum promotes a holistic mindset and the practical application of knowledge and skills, says Jedidiah Hewlett, UW Extension educator and event co-organizer. The program provides opportunities to gain valuable insights from a team of UW educators while networking with fellow ranchers. Attendees will receive the information they need to be well-equipped for winter feeding, breeding stock selection and calving season.

“Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions and enhance the sustainability of their operations,” Hewlett notes. “With high input costs, unpredictable weather patterns and evolving market conditions, staying informed and adaptable is more critical than ever.”

To register for Rancher’$ E.D.G.E., visit tinyurl.com/RanchersEDGE. Participants are asked to register by Tuesday, Nov. 4, in order to secure a lunch ticket. Meals cannot be guaranteed for late registrations.

For more information, contact Hewlett at jhewlett@uwyo.edu or (307) 358-2417.

-University of Wyoming Extension