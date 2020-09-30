UW livestock judging team sweeps team categories

The University of Wyoming livestock judging team won all six team categories at the Casper College fall contest last weekend after six months with no contests due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ten teams competed from UW, Colorado State University, Casper College, Eastern Wyoming College, Laramie County Community College and Northeastern Junior College of Sterling, Colo.

Tanner Wright of Laramie was named high individual overall and Jess Moody of Big Timber, Mont., was second high individual overall. Chase Markel of Wheatland, Tell Belton of Steamboat, Colo., Hallie Myhre of Steamboat, Colo., and Amy Newman of Fort Collins, Colo., all placed within the top 10 individually.

“The team is excited to head to the first out-of-state contest since March this weekend with contests in Kansas and Nebraska,” said Caleb Boardman, UW livestock judging coach.

In mid-October they will compete at the American Royal in Kansas City, Kan., and finish the season at the national contest in Louisville, Ky.

The team is coached by Boardman and assistant coach Laurel Despain.

–UW Extension