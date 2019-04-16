UW meats judging team maintains top 10 finishes in spring season

The University of Wyoming meats judging team finished in the top 10 at the last three spring contests this season.

"I am very pleased about how things turned out," said team coach Sierra Jepsen. "2018 was a comeback year for UW meats. Last year was a rebuilding year and to follow it up with the 2019 team, they have just blown away what I thought they could do."

Team members include Ben Campbell, Casper, Sarah Dey, Cheyenne, Shelby Gourley, Gonzales, Calif., Makenna Greenwald, Lingle, Robyn Halley, Granby, Colo., Jake Logar, Douglas, and Brianna Lynnes, Watkins, Colo.

Jepsen is an assistant lecturer in the Department of Animal Science. Haley Cole of Cheyenne was selected as assistant coach. Cole is a senior in animal science and was on last year's meats judging team. She received the "Most Improved" award last year.

The team placed sixth overall, second in total placings, second in lamb judging and fourth in specifications at the National Western Stock Show in January.

Dey was 13th overall, first in total placings and second in lamb judging. Greenwald was fourth in beef judging and fifth in lamb judging. Gourley placed 11th in beef grading.

The team competed in the Iowa State Invitational in February and placed second overall, first in total placings, second in reasons, second in specifications, second in beef judging, second in processed meats, third in beef grading and third in beef judging.

Greenwald was sixth overall, third in reasons and fourth in beef judging. Gourley was seventh overall. Campbell was ninth overall and second in specifications. Dey was 10th overall, second in placings, second in processed meats and third in beef judging. Halley was first in processed meats and third in placings. Logar was third in processed meats and fifth in placings.

The team completed their spring season by placing second overall at the Southeastern Intercollegiate Meats Judging contest in Columbus, Ohio, and Lexington, Ky. The Southeastern is a two-day contest with day one at The Ohio State University meat lab with all beef products and day two at the University of Kentucky with pork and lamb products.

The team placed first in lamb, second in reasons, second in placings, second in specifications, second in beef judging and second in pork judging.

Greenwald was high individual, first in beef grading, first in lambs, second in reasons and second in pork.

Halley was third overall, first in placings and second in specifications. Gourley was fourth overall, second in beef judging and third in specifications. Lynnes was sixth overall and fourth in lamb. Campbell was seventh overall, first in pork and third in beef grading, and Devey was second in lamb.

For those interested in joining the meats judging team, students must take food science 3545 during their fall semester. Jepsen encourages those who want to join or learn more about meat sciences to contact her at sjepsen2@uwyo.edu or follow their Facebook page, University of Wyoming Meats Judging Team.

–UW Extension