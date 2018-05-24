UW president a special guest at forage field day

University of Wyoming president Laurie Nichols is the special guest at the sixth annual forage field day Tuesday, June 12, near Lingle.

The day of presentations and workshops begins at 8 a.m. with registration and refreshments and concludes at 4:30 p.m., all at the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said Anowar Islam, forage specialist with the University of Wyoming Extension and who is coordinating the event.

"This year's event is very demanding and farmer-focused, especially for those who want alfalfa and improved forages in their cropping/animal production systems and improve their yield, quality and profitability," said Islam.

Lunch is free, and RSVPs are requested by June 1 by calling SAREC at 307-837-2000, Islam at 307-766-4151 or the Goshen County Extension Office at 307-532-2436. Registration is also available at bit.ly/wyoforage2018.

More than 11 presentations are planned.

"A wide range of forage-related topics will be covered by highly experienced experts including forage production and management, low lignin alfalfa, cover crops for forage, hay quality, soil health, weed control and irrigation management," said Islam

Recommended Stories For You

A producer's panel discussion is in the afternoon, with the forage field and equipment demonstration to follow. Seed suppliers and machinery dealership equipment demonstrations are planned.

Other field day topics include irrigation strategies; potassium and harvest management; alfalfa, forage sorghum, chickpea, grasses and other forages; and integrating livestock into cropping systems.

More information and a schedule are at http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe/forage-field-day. Contact Islam at the above number for more information.

– UW Extension