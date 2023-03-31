UW to Host Workshop on Budgeting and Benchmarking for Sheep Producers

UW Extension Sheep Specialist Whit Stewart will lead the upcoming workshop on budgeting and benchmarking for sheep producers. University of Wyoming Extension | Courtesy photo

Lingle, Wyo.—March 27, 2023—For sheep producers interested in learning more about budgeting, benchmarking and marketing, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer a free workshop in Lingle Wednesday, April 19.

Producers of all ages, experience levels and operation sizes are welcome to attend the event, hosted by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Research and Extension Center.

“Keeping track of your levels of production and costs on your sheep enterprise is important to ensure profitability, though it may appear daunting,” says UW Extension Sheep Specialist Whit Stewart. “Join us for an interactive conversation on knowing where you stand relative to other sheep operations on production levels and costs, marketing strategies, and everything sheep production.”

Stewart, along with South Dakota State Extension Sheep Field Specialist Jaelyn Whaley and UW Agricultural Economist Brian Lee, will lead the workshop. Stewart will also facilitate a Q&A session.

Presenters will discuss what production parameters and costs are important, how to calculate key costs and successfully develop an enterprise budget, and how to match production calendars with optimal markets.

Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with basic information about their own operations, such as the number of ewes and lambs they market and their feed costs. “What’s unique about this program is we hope to sit down with producers and help them work through their numbers,” Stewart explains.

The workshop begins at 3 p.m. and concludes at 7. Dinner is provided. To register, email blee@uwyo.edu or call (307) 837-2000.

The American Lamb Board, UW Extension and Wyoming Wool Initiative provided funding for the event.

-University of Wyoming Extension